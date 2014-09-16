MILAN, Sept 16 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica has received four non-binding offers for
its railway units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, a
spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming comments made by the
group's CEO.
The bids come from Spain's CAF, a consortium
comprising China CNR Corporation and Insigma,
Hitachi and Thales, the spokesman said, reiterating
what CEO Mauro Moretti said late on Monday.
"I confirm the comments," the spokesman said.
A source close to the matter said a board meeting would
probably be held towards the end of September to decide which
groups would be allowed to enter into exclusive talks to
formulate binding offers.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)