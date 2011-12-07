MILAN Dec 7 Italian defence group Finmeccanica denied on Wednesday rumours of a possible merger between its listed signalling unit Ansaldo STS and its transportation business AnsaldoBreda.

"With reference to the rumours of a supposed plan to merge Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, Finmeccanica states that this option is not being examined or evaluated by the company, nor is it feasible in anyway," the group, whose main owner is the Italian government, said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose)