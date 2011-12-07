* Finmeccanica looking for AnsaldoBreda partner
* Asset sales part of broader restructuring plan
* Fitch downgrades on structural problems
(Adds background, source comment, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 7 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica has denied market rumours that it intends
to merge transportation units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda.
Wednesday's denial came as it seeks buyers for assets as
part of a restructuring.
In November, Finmeccanica said it would sell assets worth 1
billion euros ($1.34 billion) to help cut mounting debt, while
forecasting a full-year loss and scrapping its dividend.
"With reference to (market) rumours of a supposed plan to
merge Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, Finmeccanica states that
this option is not being examined or evaluated by the company,
nor is it feasible," it said in a statement.
Finmeccanica has said it is looking for a partner for its
railway rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda, adding it is prepared
to consider a request from a potential partner to include rail
transport unit Ansaldo STS in any deal.
"There has been a lot of interest in AnsaldoBreda," a source
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Newspapers have previously named Spain's CAF and French
engineer Alstom as being among those interested in
AnsaldoBreda.
Finmeccanica has hired Mediobanca to look into
strategic options for its transportation business.
Shares in Finmeccanica have underperformed this year because
of the group's exposure to Italy and defence markets, as well as
the disclosure of "structural" problems at two units, including
its key aeronautics division.
Finmeccanica shares ended the day down 1.83 percent, against
a 0.26 percent fall in the industrial goods and services sector
index.
The company, controlled by Italy's Treasury, has also
suffered from involvement in a long-running probe focusing on
accusations of false invoices and slush funds, which prompted
the resignation of its chairman.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had downgraded the group
to BBB- from BBB, to reflect "the extent of the structural
problems concerning certain of Finmeccanica's businesses, which
will lead to substantial restructuring charges and write-offs in
2011."
The credit rating agency said its negative outlook on the
company reflected material risks involved in executing the
restructuring plan in a difficult economic environment.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Hulmes)