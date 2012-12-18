MILAN Dec 18 Italian state-controlled fund
Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has made a binding offer for a
minority stake in Finmeccanica's power engineering
unit AnsaldoEnergia, sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
AnsaldoEnergia, of which the Italian aerospace and defence
group owns 55 percent, has attracted interest from German
industrial giant Siemens as well as from Korean group
Doosan and a group of Italian investors headed by
FSI.
"The binding offer was presented yesterday as expected," one
of the sources said.
"Finmeccanica has received the offer," another source said.
Finmeccanica declined to comment.
In October, FSI signed a memorandum of understanding with
Gruppo Energia Brescia, Gruppo Acciaierie Venete and
entrepreneur Davide Usberti, who controls gas company GasPlus
, to make an offer for AnsaldoEnergia.
Mid-sized lender Banca Carige and the banking
foundation that controls it are also part of the bidding group
formed by FSI, the sources said on Tuesday.
The offer of FSI and Italian fellow-investors will be based
on an enterprise value for AnsaldoEnergia of 1.25 billion euros
($1.65 billion), daily Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.
The remaining 45 percent stake of AnsaldoEnergia in the hands
of U.S. investment fund First Reserve.($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, Danilo Masoni, Andrea Mandala;
Editing by Jennifer Clark)