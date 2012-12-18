ROME Dec 18 The board of state-owned defence
group Finmeccanica on Wednesday will look at offers
for its power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia, but it is in no
rush to get sell it at any cost, Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Orsi said on Tuesday.
"I want a good sale, not a rushed one," Orsi told reporters
in Rome.
Italian state-controlled fund Fondo Strategico Italiano
(FSI) has made a binding offer for a minority stake in
AnsaldoEnergia, sources close to the matter said earlier on
Tuesday.
Finmeccanica is seeking to sell non-strategic assets to
reduce its debt.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi. Writing by Steve Scherer.)