MILAN, Oct 2 Italy's Industry Minister Corrado
Passera would prefer an Italian bid for the AnsaldoEnergia unit
that Finmeccanica SpA has put on the block to
restructure its business, but the priority is to ensure growth
in the recession-hit country.
The minister gave his remarks on Tuesday after Germany's
Siemens AG, Europe's biggest engineering group,
emerged last week as favourite to buy AnsaldoEnergia, whose
disposal is vital for the turnaround of Italy's No.2 industrial
group.
The possibility of a Siemens bid prompted state-backed Fondo
Strategico Italiano (FSI) to send a rival expression of interest
for the company, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
"All remains to be seen. But it's clear that whenever there
is a possibility of having Italian businessmen investing in
Italy, this is a preferable solution," Passera told reporters on
the sidelines of an event.
Passera said, however, that a foreign bid would also be
welcome if it ensured employment and growth.
The defence of domestic industrial champions has long been a
sensitive issue in Italy, especially since French cheesemaker
Lactalis bought food giant Parmalat last year right after French
luxury giant LVMH bagged jeweller Bulgari.
NATIONAL DEFENCE
Both deals came at a premium to the market but spurred a
protectionist defence from the then-government of Silvio
Berlusconi, which reacted by allowing state agency Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti to invest in private groups through a
strategic fund.
The acquisition of Parmalat is still debated today after the
group bought Lactalis America in a related-party deal in May.
The move raised analyst concerns it was aimed at freeing
part of the cash pile of Parmalat to meet the financing needs of
its main shareholder.
Passera, a key minister in the government of moderate Prime
Minister Mario Monti, mitigated his remarks by saying he would
welcome any bidder with a constructive plan.
"We always need to choose the best investor who brings jobs
and investments to Italy," the minister said.
But the discussion prompted Parmalat to respond.
"Parmalat, despite the difficult economic situation,
confirms its intention to invest in Italy and abroad to
accelerate growth," the group said in a statement.
It said it was available to provide any clarification about
its development plans.
The sale of AnsaldoEnergia, a power engineering company with
a strong presence in North Africa, could become the first major
disposal for Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi, who is under
pressure from a corruption probe and has promised to sell assets
worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by the end of the year.
An offer from CDP's FSI for the 55 percent Finmeccanica owns
in AnsaldoEnergia would be made together with three Italian
groups, a trade union source said on Tuesday.
U.S. fund First Reserve owns the remaining 45 percent.
AnsaldoEnergia's top management may back an Italian offer by
taking a "symbolic" stake, a person familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
Siemens could table an offer of 1.3 billion euros for the
Genoa-based company, two bankers familiar with the German
conglomerate's strategy said in July.
Shares in Finmeccanica closed up 3.2 percent at 4.01 euros,
outperforming a weaker market.
($1 = 0.7731 euros)
