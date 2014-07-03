ROME, July 3 Italy's Finmeccanica will
seek "firm" offers for its unprofitable train-making unit
Ansaldo Breda by the end of July and will present a new business
plan by the end of the year, its chief executive Mauro Moretti
said on Thursday.
"There is a data room open and a lot of companies are taking
part in it," Moretti told reporters on the margins of a
conference.
The state-controlled aerospace and defence group put Anslado
Breda and other assets up for sale more than 2 years ago to cut
its heavy debt burden but political meddling and a corruption
scandal delayed the process.
Moretti, who was appointed earlier this year, said the next
business plan will not just be an update of the previous one but
will be "completely new and innovative".
