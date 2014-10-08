ROME Oct 8 Italy's Finmeccanica has
shortlisted two bidders for the rail assets it has put up for
sale to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence
businesses, CEO Mauro Moretti said on Wednesday.
Moretti said on the sidelines of an event in Rome that
Finmeccanica, which is being advised by UBS and Mediobanca, will
pick the winning bidder by the end of October, or early in
November. He did not disclose any names.
Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported earlier this month that
industrial giant Hitachi and China CNR Corp
were the two finalists.
State-controlled Finmeccanica put its cash-burning train
unit Ansaldo Breda and its stake in rail signalling firm Ansaldo
STS on sale more than three years ago but political
meddling and a corruption scandal has delayed the process.
Sources close to the sale said in August that Canadian firm
Bombardier and Hitachi were the two frontrunners.
Bombardier has since pulled out of the race, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
Selling the two Ansaldo units is crucial for Finmeccanica if
it wants to complete its turnaround. Rating agencies have
already cut the company's debt to junk status, making it harder
for the group to compete for contracts on international markets.
Standard & Poor's warned last week it could lower
Finmeccanica's rating by one notch if its credit fundamentals
did not improve steadily throughout 2015 thanks to the
restructuring and disposal plan.
