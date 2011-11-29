MILAN Nov 29 Finmeccanica SpA,
via its units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, has signed
a $1.334 billion contract to supply technology and vehicles for
a driverless Honolulu metro, the aerospace and defence group
said on Tuesday.
Ansaldo STS's share of the contract is $1.136 billion and
the share of 100 percent Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda is $198
million, Finmeccanica said.
The contract signed with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid
Transportation (HART) in the U.S. state of Hawaii is for a 32
kilometre long line, it said.
Design and construction is due to take eight years with the
first stretch of track operated from 2015, it said.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)