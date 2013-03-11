Oil futures climb 1 percent after U.S. stockpile draw
TOKYO Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.
MILAN A Milan court has rejected a request by former Finmeccanica SIFI.MI Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to be released from jail, legal sources said on Monday.
Orsi was arrested February 12 on a warrant alleging he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro Indian contract in 2010 when he was at the helm of the group's helicopter unit AgustaWestland.
Orsi, who resigned from the state-owned aerospace and defence group a few days after his arrest, denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged.
The arrest of Orsi has prompted India to freeze payments for the helicopters pending an inquiry by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation and has said it is seeking to cancel the deal.
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alesssandro; Editing by David Cowell)
Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.