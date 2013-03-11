Finmeccanica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

MILAN A Milan court has rejected a request by former Finmeccanica SIFI.MI Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to be released from jail, legal sources said on Monday.

Orsi was arrested February 12 on a warrant alleging he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro Indian contract in 2010 when he was at the helm of the group's helicopter unit AgustaWestland.

Orsi, who resigned from the state-owned aerospace and defence group a few days after his arrest, denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

The arrest of Orsi has prompted India to freeze payments for the helicopters pending an inquiry by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation and has said it is seeking to cancel the deal.

(Reporting By Manuela D'Alesssandro; Editing by David Cowell)