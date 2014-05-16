MILAN May 16 Finmeccanica's departing
chief executive Alessandro Pansa will get 5.45 million euros
($7.5 million) as well as severance benefits and any amount owed
under incentive plans, the Italian aerospace and defence group
said on Friday.
Pansa, who has been at Finmeccanica since 2001, was
replaced on Thursday by Mauro Moretti, long-standing CEO of
Italy's state railways, in a management reshuffle at state firms
spearheaded by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Italy's government said in March it would back pay cuts for
managers at Finmeccanica among other companies which are
controlled by the state but listed on the stock market.
Pansa will receive an additional 80,000 euros as
compensation for specific rights he waived with the termination
of his employment, Finmeccanica said.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Potter)