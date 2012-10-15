MILAN Oct 15 Finmeccanica Chairman
and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has no intention of resigning, his lawyer
said on Monday after media reports at the weekend said the head
of the Italian defence conglomerate could quit over graft
allegations.
Orsi is under investigation in a corruption probe centering
on an Indian helicopter contract won by Finmeccanica, which is
controlled by the Italian government. He denies any wrongdoing.
Orsi's lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters in Milan the
Finmeccanica boss would quit if the government told him to do
so, but added there was no indication that this was the case.
"His intention is to stay on and defend himself," Amodio
said.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)