ROME, July 4 Finmeccanica's SpA future
chairman Giovanni De Gennaro will have no executive powers and
is not expected to influence the strategy put forward by the
group's new chief executive, a company source said on Thursday.
Finmeccanica, Italy's second-largest private employer, is
undergoing a tough restructuring to focus on its core defence
and aerospace activities, and investors were keen to see that a
new chairman would not stand in the way of asset sales proposed
by recently appointed CEO Alessandro Pansa.
De Gennaro will be in charge of "group audit, institutional
relations and group security," a representative for the Treasury
told a shareholder meeting gathered to name the new chairman.
All these functions are not related to the company strategy.
De Gennaro, a former police chief, was proposed by the
Treasury late on Wednesday to repair the tarnished image of the
group by predecessor Giuseppe Orsi, who was arrested in February
on allegations of corruption.
The Italian Treasury is the largest shareholder in
Finmeccanica with a 32 percent stake.
Shareholders are expected to back the choice of De Gennaro.
The appointment will be formally ratified at a board meeting
later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Lisa Jucca; Writing by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by David Holmes)