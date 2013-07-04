(Recasts with shareholders backing new chairman)

By Paolo Biondi

ROME, July 4 Shareholders at Finmeccanica SpA backed former Italy police chief Giovanni De Gennaro as the company's new chairman, a choice designed to show the defence group aims to clean up its act after a series of corruption scandals.

But De Gennaro, who has no track record in business, is expected to leave current chief executive and long-term Finmeccanica insider Alessandro Pansa firmly in charge of strategy.

The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat SpA , has been rocked by a series of corruption investigations and is restructuring to focus on core defence and aerospace activities. Investors wanted a new chairman who would not block asset sales proposed by Pansa.

De Gennaro's remit as non-executive chairman includes "group audit, institutional relations and group security," a representative for the Italian Treasury told a shareholder meeting gathered to appoint him.

He was proposed by the Treasury late on Wednesday to succeed Giuseppe Orsi, who was arrested in February on allegations of corruption. The Treasury is the largest shareholder in the group with a 32 percent stake.

De Gennaro was most recently an undersecretary in charge of security issues in the previous government of Mario Monti.

As police chief, he had a reputation as a tough manager and also has high-level links with government institutions within Italy and beyond, including the United States, which is a key market for Finmeccanica.

"(De Gennaro) gives the impression of being strict and has a strong set of values. He was probably brought in with a view to kitchen sinking and digging out any other rot there may be left in the company," one analyst said.

The appointment, however, was criticised by centre-left PD party, one of the two main parties in Italy's coalition government, who would have liked someone with a business record.

Investors were also concerned that Italy's leaders and trade unions would not fully support the restructuring seen as politically tricky, but crucial for Finmeccanica's turnaround.

"The news marks a reinforcement of Pansa's strategy of disposing assets," Massimo Vecchio, an analyst at Mediobanca Securities, said. "This is clearly a positive for the stock."

He said the asset sale plan could have been put at risk if Giuseppe Zampini, reported to be also in the running for chairman, had been chosen.

Zampini currently serves as chief executive of engineering group Ansaldo Energia, a Finmeccanica unit which is to be sold. He has often spoken out against the sale of assets.

Finmeccanica's stock rose as much as as 1.9 percent on Thursday, but later retreated, and was trading up 1.07 percent by 1149 GMT.

De Gennaro own track record is not without controversy. He was criticised for his handling of demonstrations during the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001 when police were accused of using excessive force in clashes that left one protester dead.

His appointment is to be formally ratified at a board meeting later on Thursday. It may be temporary, however, with the whole of Finmeccanica's board up for renewal in 2014. (Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Writing by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)