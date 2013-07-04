(Recasts with shareholders backing new chairman)
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, July 4 Shareholders at Finmeccanica SpA
backed former Italy police chief Giovanni De Gennaro
as the company's new chairman, a choice designed to show the
defence group aims to clean up its act after a series of
corruption scandals.
But De Gennaro, who has no track record in business, is
expected to leave current chief executive and long-term
Finmeccanica insider Alessandro Pansa firmly in charge of
strategy.
The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat SpA
, has been rocked by a series of corruption
investigations and is restructuring to focus on core defence and
aerospace activities. Investors wanted a new chairman who would
not block asset sales proposed by Pansa.
De Gennaro's remit as non-executive chairman includes "group
audit, institutional relations and group security," a
representative for the Italian Treasury told a shareholder
meeting gathered to appoint him.
He was proposed by the Treasury late on Wednesday to succeed
Giuseppe Orsi, who was arrested in February on allegations of
corruption. The Treasury is the largest shareholder in the group
with a 32 percent stake.
De Gennaro was most recently an undersecretary in charge of
security issues in the previous government of Mario Monti.
As police chief, he had a reputation as a tough manager and
also has high-level links with government institutions within
Italy and beyond, including the United States, which is a key
market for Finmeccanica.
"(De Gennaro) gives the impression of being strict and has a
strong set of values. He was probably brought in with a view to
kitchen sinking and digging out any other rot there may be left
in the company," one analyst said.
The appointment, however, was criticised by centre-left PD
party, one of the two main parties in Italy's coalition
government, who would have liked someone with a business
record.
Investors were also concerned that Italy's leaders and trade
unions would not fully support the restructuring seen as
politically tricky, but crucial for Finmeccanica's turnaround.
"The news marks a reinforcement of Pansa's strategy of
disposing assets," Massimo Vecchio, an analyst at Mediobanca
Securities, said. "This is clearly a positive for the stock."
He said the asset sale plan could have been put at risk if
Giuseppe Zampini, reported to be also in the running for
chairman, had been chosen.
Zampini currently serves as chief executive of engineering
group Ansaldo Energia, a Finmeccanica unit which is to be sold.
He has often spoken out against the sale of assets.
Finmeccanica's stock rose as much as as 1.9 percent on
Thursday, but later retreated, and was trading up 1.07 percent
by 1149 GMT.
De Gennaro own track record is not without controversy. He
was criticised for his handling of demonstrations during the G8
summit in Genoa in 2001 when police were accused of using
excessive force in clashes that left one protester dead.
His appointment is to be formally ratified at a board
meeting later on Thursday. It may be temporary, however, with
the whole of Finmeccanica's board up for renewal in 2014.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes in
Milan; Writing by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)