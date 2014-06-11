BRIEF-Winto Group in preliminary discussions to dispose unit
* Co is in preliminary discussions with independent third party regarding potential disposal of a subsidiary of company
MILAN, June 11 Italian state controlled defence group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it had signed two agreements with China for possible deals in the helicopters and rail signalling sectors.
The first agreement could lead to the supply of 50 helicopters manufactured by its AgustaWestland unit to China in the next five years, it said in a statement.
The second deal concerns a memorandum of understanding between Finmeccanica unit Ansaldo STS for the supply of rail signalling systems to United Mechanical and Electrical .
The deals were signed in Beijing by Finmeccanica's new Chief Executive Mauro Moretti at the presence of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Chinese premier Li Keqiang. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, April 20 Taxi app Uber could face an increase in operator licence fees in London under proposed changes by the city's transport authority, the latest in a series of moves by regulators to rein in a firm that has disrupted the traditional taxi industry.