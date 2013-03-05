BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group re-elects Board, ratifies & approves other proposals
* Sinclair re-elects Board, ratifies and approves other proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 5 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday its helicopter unit AgustaWestland has won contracts worth 350 million euros ($455 million) to supply helicopters for commercial use.
The contracts were signed during the Heli-Expo trade show in Las Vegas, United States, it said in a statement.
* Sinclair re-elects Board, ratifies and approves other proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following closing of acquisition of Convergex Group, has made "strategic decision" to discontinue Millennium ATS midpoint matching offering