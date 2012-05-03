MILAN May 3 Italian aerospace and defence group
Finmeccanica is on track with plans to sell to
partners stakes in its non-strategic energy and rail
transportation businesses for 1 billion euros by the end of the
year, the company's CFO said on Thursday.
"We are moving ahead with our disposal process. Due
diligence by potential partners is under way in regard to
businesses like energy and transportation," Alessandro Pansa
told analysts during a conference call on the group's quarterly
results.
"There are drafts of contracts, memorandums and letters of
intent with partners. We are moving ahead on schedule to achieve
1 billion euros of cash in from disposals by year-end," he said.
Italy's Finmeccanica earlier said it was on track to carry
out a much-needed reorganisation even as weaker defence
electronics activities and a slowdown in its core British, U.S.
and Italian markets dragged quarterly core profit down 20
percent.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)