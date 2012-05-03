MILAN May 3 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica is on track with plans to sell to partners stakes in its non-strategic energy and rail transportation businesses for 1 billion euros by the end of the year, the company's CFO said on Thursday.

"We are moving ahead with our disposal process. Due diligence by potential partners is under way in regard to businesses like energy and transportation," Alessandro Pansa told analysts during a conference call on the group's quarterly results.

"There are drafts of contracts, memorandums and letters of intent with partners. We are moving ahead on schedule to achieve 1 billion euros of cash in from disposals by year-end," he said.

Italy's Finmeccanica earlier said it was on track to carry out a much-needed reorganisation even as weaker defence electronics activities and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets dragged quarterly core profit down 20 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)