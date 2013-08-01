MILAN Aug 1 Italy's Finmeccanica is
still in talks to sell non-core assets, likely to include
transport and energy businesses, despite long delays that have
frustrated investors and prompted credit rating downgrades, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
The state-owned group missed a 2012 target of raising 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) from disposals, hampering efforts
to cut debt and focus on its aerospace and defence businesses.
"I understand it is frustrating to see we have not yet
completed a number of transactions," CEO Alessandro Pansa told
analysts in a conference call about second-quarter results,
which showed a 24 percent drop in orders and a net
loss.
Pansa said the talks were an at advanced stage and he "was
confident a proper solution can be found in a relative span of
time ... I'm asking you to trust in Finmeccanica management."
At the end of 2011 the company, Italy's second-largest
private sector employer, singled out as non-strategic its
transportation and energy assets, which include loss-making
train maker AnsaldoBreda, its rail technology affiliate Ansaldo
STS and power engineering company AnsaldoEnergia.
In July, Fitch cut Finmeccanica's long-term credit rating to
junk, citing a weaker market outlook and delays in the disposals
plan. Fitch was the second rating agency to cut the credit
rating for the debt-laden group to below investment grade after
Standard & Poor's in January.
Analysts have said downgrades to junk could impact the
ability of Finmeccanica to receive pre-payments from customers
and harm its competitiveness outside Italy.
In the second quarter Finmeccanica's orders dropped 24
percent to 3.2 billion euros, missing market expectations and
sending shares in the company lower on Thursday, while
provisions on a Belgian train contract and higher restructuring
costs dragged the company into the red.
During the call, Finmeccanica executives said order intake
would pick up in the second part of the year, enabling the
company to achieve its full-year guidance of 17 billion euros.
"In July we made up much of the shortfall in energy and
transportation orders. And some major additional orders were
signed after the second quarter," Gian Piero Cutillo told
analysts.
At 1013 GMT, Finmeccanica shares were down 1.48 percent at
3.87 euros, the biggest fall on Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB
index, which was up 1.14 percent.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
