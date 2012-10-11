* Defence Minister urges swift action
* Aeronautics, defence electronics deals possible
* Shares up 1.1 percent
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Oct 11 Finmeccanica must act
quickly to seize opportunities arising from the collapse of the
merger between defence groups BAE Systems and EADS
, Italy's defence minister said on Thursday.
Europe's two biggest aerospace groups will go back to the
drawing board to find new strategies after Germany stymied the
creation of the world's biggest arms and aviation company.
Italy's Finmeccanica, meanwhile, has been presented with
various opportunities to take advantage of the merger's failure,
Giampaolo Di Paola told reporters at the margins of a
parliamentary hearing.
The defence minister said that these have to be evaluated
first by management and then by the government, adding: "I would
like to see these evaluations carried out very rapidly."
Di Paola's comments, which came ahead of a meeting between
Finmeccanica and the government to discuss possible alliance
prospects, boosted shares in the state-owned conglomerate to
their highest level in seven months.
An industry source familiar with the situation said that
Finmeccanica, Europe's third-biggest defence group, could take
part in any cross-border talks for possible alliances in
aeronautics, defence electronics and helicopters.
The company, which posted a 2.3 billion euro ($2.97
billion)loss last year, would have greater bargaining power in
sector consolidation talks if it manages to make progress in its
continuing restructuring and asset disposal plan, the source
added.
Chairman Giuseppe Orsi and other Finmeccanica executives are
expected to meet Prime Minister Mario Monti, Di Paola and
Treasury Minister Vittorio Grilli on Oct. 16 to talk about the
prospect of alliances and development in the aeronautics and
defence sectors.
Finmeccanica, Italy's No. 2 industrial group behind car
maker Fiat, has put on the block its non-core energy
and transportation assets and has promised to earn 1 billion
euros from disposals by the end of the year to avoid its credit
rating being cut to "junk".
The industry source said that Finmeccanica's experience in
building the Eurofighter could make it easier for the group to
join any European or international partnership for the next
generation of fighter aircraft, which could either be a drone or
a more traditional fighter plane.
Although its Anglo-Italian AgustaWestland helicopter
business is profit-making, Finmeccanica needs to cut costs and
restructure its aeronautics and defence electronics operations -
sectors in which greater international cooperation is needed
because of shrinking budgets.
Analysts have said that Finmeccanica could expand
cooperation or even consider a merger with French aerospace and
defence electronics specialist Thales.
Finmeccanica shares were up 1.1 percent at 1040 GMT.