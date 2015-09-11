ROME, Sept 11 Kuwait signed a memorandum of
understanding on Friday to buy Eurofighter jets in a deal worth
up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion), Italian sources said.
The Eurofighter aircraft are produced by Italy's
Finmeccanica, BAE Systems and Airbus
. The sources said the deal with Kuwait would be
finalised "in a few weeks".
The news, first reported on Italian daily Corriere della
Sera's web site, drove up Finmeccanica's shares by more than 4
percent. The company, which has a 36 percent share of
Eurofighter, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kuwait, and other Gulf Arab and Middle Eastern countries are
looking to acquire new high-tech military equipment to protect
themselves from neighbouring Iran and internal threats after the
Arab Spring uprising.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)