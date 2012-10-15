MILAN Oct 15 The Italian government has
scrapped a planned Oct. 16 meeting with the top management of
state-backed defence group Finmeccanica in which they
expected to discuss the prospects for alliances and developments
in the sector.
Finmeccanica has various merger opportunities
following the collapse of a planned tie-up between defence
groups BAE Systems and EADS, which need to be
evaluated first by the company and then by the government,
Italy's defence minister said last week.
"The meeting was supposed to discuss the prospects for the
aeronautics and defence sectors and the role of Finmeccanica
following the possible merger between EADS and BAE," the
government said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
"As the parties concerned have decided not to go ahead with
such merger plan, the Prime Minister has decided to cancel the
meeting."
Analysts have said that Finmeccanica could expand
cooperation or even consider a merger with French aerospace and
defence electronics specialist Thales.