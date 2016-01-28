(Recasts lead, adds detail, shares)

MILAN Jan 28 Italian defence group Finmeccanica expects sales at its helicopter unit in 2015 to be in line with the previous year, as rivals paint a bleak outlook for the industry.

The state-controlled company said in a statement it expected last year's operating margins also to be similar to those seen in 2014, despite the slowdown in business from the oil and gas sector.

Many helicopter manufacturers rely on large procurement contracts with the oil and gas industry which is currently feeling the pinch of tumbling crude prices and cutting orders.

The company did not provide any guidance for the current year.

Earlier this week Lockheed Martin Corp and Airbus Group said the outlook for sales and orders at their helicopter units was weaker mainly due to the energy sector.

Finmeccanica, whose helicopter unit accounts for more than 30 percent of sales, confirmed the group's 2015 guidance.

The company, one of Italy's biggest industrial employers, is targeting 2015 sales of 12-12.5 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 1.13 billion euros.

At 1556 GMT Finmeccanica shares were down 1.9 percent while the Italian bluechip index was 3.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)