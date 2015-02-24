ROME Feb 24 Italy's Finmeccanica and Japan's Hitachi Ltd do not expect there to be a bidding war for control of Ansaldo STS, executives from both companies told reporters on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica agreed to sell train unit AnsaldoBreda and a controlling stake in rail-signalling company Ansaldo STS to Hitachi, which is expected to launch a mandatory offer for all Ansaldo STS in September.

The high offer price and the fact that Hitachi was the only bidder probably exclude a hostile bid for Ansaldo, Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti told reporters.

Hitachi Rail CEO Alistair Dormer said that he is "confident" that the company will be able to raise its 40 percent share to a majority stake during the mandatory bid. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Steve Scherer)