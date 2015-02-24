MILAN Feb 24 Finmeccanica Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo said on Tuesday the Italian defence group expected to close the sale of its rail units to Japan's Hitachi "for sure" in the second half of the year.

Cutillo was speaking during a conference call with analysts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Italian defence group said it had agreed to sell its rail and signalling units to Hitachi in a deal it says will help it to cut net debt this year by 600 million euros ($680 million) and focus on its core business. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)