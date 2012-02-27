MILAN Shares in Italian defence and aerospace group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI fell more than 7 percent on Monday, giving back much of last week's strong gains, on the back of newspaper reports about a corruption probe in India.

Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Monday that the Indian defence ministry had opened a probe into suspect bribery in a 2010 tender for the supply of 12 Agusta Westland 101 helicopters. The daily did not give a source for the story.

A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Mediobanca analyst Massimo Vecchio said in a note: "Not much information is available, but clearly, if the news is confirmed, it would have a negative impact on the stock."

By 0920 GMT, Finmeccanica shares were down 7.3 percent at 3.85 euros, their lowest since February 17.

"The news (on the Indian probe) is very bad. Profit taking on the stock is also understandable after the stock rose 20 percent in the last week," said another analyst who asked not to be named.

