ROME Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI will report a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros, two senior company sources told Reuters, as the conglomerate cleans up its accounts under a new management.

"Losses amount to about 2.3 billions (euros)," one of the sources said on Wednesday. A second source confirmed the figure, citing problems at the company's four electronics units.

Last Friday, Finmeccanica delayed the release of annual results by two weeks to March 27, fuelling talk it was taking more time to evaluate the size of writedowns and announce possible disposals.

A 2.3 billion euros loss compares with analyst forecasts for a loss of 1.5 billion euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate.

Finmeccanica shares lost ground after the Reuters report and were down 2.5 percent at 3.506 euros at 1611 GMT, underperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the broader Milan index.

The company, 32 percent state-owned, said in a statement released on Wednesday after the shares turned negative that 2011 results were under evaluation and would be released after the March 27 board meeting.

Finmeccanica posted a 2010 net profit of 560 million euros.

Analysts expect a goodwill writedown of 500-800 million euros for Finmeccanica's U.S. defence electronics unit DRS, higher restructuring costs related to the group's loss-making AnsaldoBreda rail transportation unit and one-off costs related to aeronautics contracts.

Finmeccanica announced a 753 million euro writedown in November for its stake in U.S. planemaker Boeing's (BA.N) 787 programme, signalling a change in its previous accounting practices.

Italy's second biggest industrial employer, with some 75,000 staff, underwent a management shake-up in December in the wake of an ongoing corruption probe in Italy that forced out previous boss Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.

Insider Giuseppe Orsi, who took over Guarguaglini's powers as chairman, has been tasked with rebuilding the group's reputation and turning its business round by focusing on core defence and aerospace operations.

ASSET SALES

Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39 years ago in a company now part of the group, announced plans last year to sell 1 billion euros of assets to avoid its credit rating being cut to junk.

The company singled out as non-strategic its energy and transport businesses, made up of AnsaldoBreda, engineering firm AnsaldoEnergia, rail technology group and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.

In December, Standard & Poor's cut Finmeccanica's long-term rating one notch to BBB-, tying the confirmation of investment grade to delivery on the group's plans.

Finmeccanica is also facing a fresh potential challenge as Indian authorities launched a corruption probe into a 560 million euros helicopter deal won by its AgustaWestland unit.

Orsi was at the helm of AgustaWestland when the Indian helicopters contract was signed two years ago.

STRATEGY RETHINK

Commentators said the state-controlled group needs a strategy rethink and should concentrate on more profitable productions and expand into emerging economies.

"Finmeccanica must have productions that are economically viable and have a market," said former defence undersecretary Guido Crosetto, member of the People of Freedom party supporting Mario Monti's government.

He said plans to streamline Finmeccanica's aeronautics Alenia Aeronautica and Alenia Aermacchi companies, as well as merging the group's four electronics units, represent a signal in this direction.

A focus on higher-margin products however does not mean Finmeccanica will cut its presence in core foreign markets, the U.S. and Britain, but cuts in defence budgets in Western countries will have to be balanced by emerging countries.

"I think it is not realistic to consider a radical change of Finmeccanica's U.S. strategy because its market is way too large. Instead a repositioning there is needed," said Marta Dassu, foreign ministry undersecretary in Monti's government.

"Defence budget cuts in Western countries must be balanced by development in emerging countries like Turkey, Brazil, where Finmeccanica must seek ventures with local partners to overcome its difficulties in building a presence."

(Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)