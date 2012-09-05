MILAN, Sept 5 Finmeccanica head
Giuseppe Orsi denied press reports on Wednesday that he had
ordered faked consultancy services from the wife of Vittorio
Grilli, who is currently Economy Minister.
"I have never in my life ordered consultancy services from
the wife of Professor Grilli, neither as Chief Executive of
Finmeccanica nor in the past as CEO of AgustaWestland," Orsi
said in an emailed statement in response to media reports.
A report in the Il Corriere della Sera alleged that wiretaps
by prosecutors indicated that the former head of Vatican bank
IOR Ettore Gotti Tedeschi had said that Orsi had told him he had
contracted for "false consultancy services" from Grilli's wife.
The newspaper said Gotti Tedeschi's comments were contained
in the minutes of judicial inquiries.
No comment was immediately available from Grilli's
spokesman.
At 0850 GMT shares in Finmeccanica were down 3 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)