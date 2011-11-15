(Adds detail, background)
* To sell about 1 bln euros in assets by end 2012
* Trims 2011 sales outlook to 17.0-17.5 bln euros
* To propose no 2011 dividend
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 15 Italy's biggest defence
company Finmeccanica SpA trimmed its full-year
forecast on Tuesday and said it will sell assets to the tune of
about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt.
The group, which has been hit by concerns over the outlook
for defence budgets, said it expected revenue for the full year
of between 17.0 billion euros and 17.5 billion. In July it had
forecast a range of 17.5 billion and 18.0 billion euros.
The group, which said it expected to post a loss of around
200 million euros before interest, taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) for the year, said it did not propose to pay a dividend
on 2011 results.
"These are uncertain times and they call for extraordinary
measures," CEO Giuseppe Orsi said.
Finmeccanica shares have underperformed this year because of
their exposure to Italy and defence markets as well as the
disclosure of "structural" problems in two units, including its
key aeronautical division.
The Rome-based company has also been hit hard by turmoil in
Libya, a key emerging market it was banking on to generate
billions of euros in contracts, and has faced unwelcome scrutiny
in connection with a slush funds probe by Rome prosecutors.
In the first nine months, revenue at the group were 12.25
billion euros, above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of
11.91 billion.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)