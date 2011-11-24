* Board convened on Dec. 1 to review executives' powers
* Chairman under investigation in corruption probe at group
* Chairman says govt did not ask him to step down
* La Repubblica daily quotes govt source saying "he is out"
(Recasts after statement)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Nov 24 Finmeccanica said
its board would meet on Dec. 1 to review powers held by its
executives as the Italian defence group grapples with a widening
corruption probe that has reached some of its top managers.
Italy's Treasury is Finmeccanica's leading shareholder with
a 32 percent stake and the corruption scandal has grown into the
first big test for Italy's new technocrat government, which was
sworn in last week.
In a brief statement, Finmeccanica said it would review
powers attributed at a May 4 shareholder assembly that appointed
its current board.
The move comes after Finmeccanica board member Dario Galli
said on Wednesday a board meeting would soon take appropriate
measures, when asked if the group's embattled Chairman Pier
Francesco Guarguaglini would go.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mario Monti said he was closely
watching the situation at Finmeccanica and expected "a rapid and
responsible solution".
Guarguaglini, under investigation in the probe that centres
on accusations of false invoices and slush funds allegedly used
to bribe politicians, told an Italian daily on Thursday Monti's
comment was "only a quip" and that he would not resign.
"(Monti's Chief of Staff Antonio) Catricala did not ask me
to resign, and nobody in the government is pressuring me in this
respect," Guarguaglini was quoted as saying in Il Fatto
Quotidiano newspaper.
Several Italian newspapers reported on Thursday that
Finmeccanica's board would meet at the latest by next week to
take away the chairman's operational powers.
"He's out," la Repubblica wrote, quoting government sources.
Guarguaglini's wife Marina Grossi, who is chief executive of
Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati, is also under
investigation as part of the probe.
Both deny any wrongdoing.
Guarguaglini said in a statement on Tuesday he had "never
created illegal funds nor has he ever paid or ordered anyone to
pay money to politicians or political parties".
He told Il Fatto Quotidiano he had been notified in July
that Rome Prosecutor Paolo Ielo was investigating him.
At the weekend, Guarguaglini's right-hand man, Lorenzo
Borgogni, stepped aside after being put under investigation.
Earlier this month, Guarguaglini did not chair the board
meeting that signed off Finmeccanica's nine-month results, which
showed a net loss due to writedowns and sent its shares down 20
percent.
Shares in Finmeccanica closed up 2 percent, outperforming a
flat Italian blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Will Waterman and Helen
Massy-Beresford)