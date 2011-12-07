UPDATE 2-Landslide, floods kill 156 in Bangladesh, India; toll could rise
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Updates death toll; adds fresh landslides, paragraph 4; weather forecast in paragraph 9)
MILAN Dec 7 Italian defence company Finmeccanica said on Wednesday six of its units had won new orders worth 285 mln euros.
The units were AgustaWestland, Ansaldo Energia, Oto Melara, SELEX Galileo, Ansaldo STS and SELEX Elsag, it said in a statement.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Updates death toll; adds fresh landslides, paragraph 4; weather forecast in paragraph 9)
LONDON, June 14 Air Berlin is expecting a difficult 2017, Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann told its annual general meeting in London on Wednesday, but the airline is target positive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) next year.