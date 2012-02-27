* India orders probe into helicopter deal - sources
* Finmeccanica says has received no notice of probe
* Shares in Finmeccanica fall as much as 8.5 pct
(Adds company statements, Indian probe confirmed by ministry
source)
MILAN, Feb 27 Finmeccanica
denied any wrongdoing over a 560 million euros ($754 million)
helicopter deal after Indian authorities launched a corruption
probe into the contract which sent shares in the Italian defence
and aerospace group reeling.
Shares in Finmeccanica slumped as much as 8.5 percent to a
six-day low. By 1327 GMT, the stock was down 5.6 percent at 3.92
euros, featuring among the top losers.
Indian Defence Minister A. K. Antony has ordered a probe
into the purchase of 12 helicopters from Finmeccanica unit
AgustaWestland because of alleged irregularities, two Indian
defence ministry sources said, declining to be identified.
The sources said Indian government officials could be
involved in taking kickbacks for changing the terms and
conditions of the deal in favour of the company.
"AgustaWestland is not involved in any irregularity
concerning the supply of helicopters in India. No notice related
to the investigations has been served," Finmeccanica said.
The probe is a fresh challenge for chairman and chief
executive Giuseppe Orsi who has been tasked with rebuilding the
group's reputation after a corruption probe forced out former
boss Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.
The state-controlled group is involved in a long-running
probe centring on accusations of false invoices and slush funds
to pay bribes.
Guarguaglini and his wife Marina Grossi, who was chief
executive of Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati,
are both under investigation as part of the probe. Both deny
wrongdoing.
Orsi was at the helm of AgustaWestland when the Indian
helicopters contract was signed two years ago.
Italian daily Il Messaggero said Italian magistrates
investigating Finmeccanica's international operations allege
that price increases in contracts may have allowed the group to
set aside funds used to pay bribes.
Separately, AgustaWestland said the helicopter contract had
undergone no price increases and instead it was awarded after
the company lowered the value of its initial bid.
The contract refers to 12 AW101 helicopters and was awarded
to AgustaWestland after a comprehensive evaluation, it said.
Negotiations lasted 17 months to Feb. 2010.
($1 = 0.7428 euro)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Nigam
Prusty and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Will Waterman
and David Cowell)