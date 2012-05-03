* Q1 Adj EBITA 173 mln euros, down 20 pct y/y

* Confirms 2012 revenues, adj EBITA targets

* Results show reorganisation progressing (Adds quote, background)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, May 3 Italy's Finmeccanica said it was on track to carry out a much-needed reorganisation even as weaker defence electronics activities and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets dragged quarterly core profit down 20 percent.

The state-controlled defence and aerospace group, whose Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi is under investigation in a probe on alleged international and domestic bribery, on Thursday confirmed its 2012 targets, including for revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).

The probe is piling pressure on Orsi at a time when Finmeccanica, Italy's second-biggest industrial group after carmaker Fiat, is busy trying to sell assets for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) this year to turn round the group and avoid having its credit rating downgraded to junk.

Orsi, liked by analysts for his transparent and frank approach, said progress was being made, but gave no update on the sale of its non-strategic transportation and energy unit.

"The results ... show some initial and encouraging positive signs regarding the progress of the reorganisation and efficiency improvement plans already launched," he said.

Orsi, tasked with drawing a line under the previous management and turning around Finmeccanica, has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the corruption investigation and has received support from Industry Minister Corrado Passera.

The Italian probe is looking into alleged kickbacks to secure a 560 million euro Indian helicopter deal and possible bribes to Italian politicians.

Finmeccanica's first-quarter adjusted EBITA fell to 173 million euros, while revenues declined 4.4 percent to 3.69 billion euros, roughly matching analysts' expectations.

Troubles hit Finmeccanica last July, when it emerged that long-standing chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini was being investigated in a complex, separate probe alleging the group had created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.

Concerns about the probe have hit Finmeccanica shares, which have lost 64 percent in a year, underperforming the sector.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)