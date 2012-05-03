* CFO confirms 1 bln asset sales in 2012, no details

* Q1 Adj EBITA 173 mln euros, down 20 pct y/y

* Confirms 2012 revenues, adj EBITA targets

* Shares fall as much as 7 percent

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, May 3 Italy's Finmeccanica disappointed investors with its quarterly results presentation on Thursday by failing to deliver any progress on the planned 1 billion euro-worth of asset sales that are vital to its turnaround plan.

The defence and aerospace group, whose Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi is under investigation for alleged international and domestic bribery, is suffering weaker defence electronics sales and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets, dragging quarterly core profit down 20 percent.

The probe is piling pressure on Orsi at a time when Finmeccanica, Italy's second-biggest industrial group after carmaker Fiat, is trying to draw a line under the previous management with a plan designed to avoid seeing its debt downgraded to junk.

"We are moving ahead with our disposal process. Due diligence by potential partners is under way in regard to businesses like energy and transportation," Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Pansa told analysts at conference call on first-quarter results.

Yet, Pansa skirted requests by analysts to go into some details about the planned disposals, which include loss-making train maker AnsaldoBreda and rail technology unit Ansaldo STS .

Shares in Finmeccanica, which have lost 64 percent in the last 12 month dragged by concerns linked to judicial investigations, fell as much as 7 percent.

"Some speculative investors were hoping in something more about asset disposals, especially about Ansaldo STS," RMJ fund manger Alessandro Frigerio said. Other traders and analysts also said the lack of progress on disposals was the main drag on the share price.

The state controlled conglomerate needs to complete its disposals plan by December.

MANAGEMENT CHANGE?

Orsi, liked by analysts for his transparent and frank approach, has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the corruption investigation, sparked by accusations from a former disgruntled employee, himself under investigation.

He has received backing from Industry Minister Corrado Passera. But speculation in the market and media of a possible change at the top continues.

"It's right to make forecasts based on what company executives say but you also need to take into account the fact that (Prime Minister Mario) Monti could eventually change the management team," said Frigerio, the RMJ money manager.

Italian business daily reported in April that Hitachi Rail would wait until after the outcome of a Finmeccanica shareholder meeting on May 16 to decide on a possible purchase of stakes in Finmeccanica's rail units.

The Italian probe is looking into alleged kickbacks to secure a 560 million euro Indian helicopter deal and possible bribes to Italian politicians.

Finmeccanica's first-quarter adjusted EBITA fell to 173 million euros, while revenues declined 4.4 percent to 3.69 billion euros, roughly matching analysts' expectations.

In the first quarterly results coming after a heavy clean up that led to a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros, the company confirmed its 2012 targets, including for revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).

Troubles hit Finmeccanica last July, when it emerged that long-standing chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini was being investigated in a complex, separate probe alleging the group had created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians. (Editing by Mark Potter and Andrew Callus)