* CFO confirms 1 bln asset sales in 2012, no details
* Q1 Adj EBITA 173 mln euros, down 20 pct y/y
* Confirms 2012 revenues, adj EBITA targets
* Shares fall as much as 7 percent
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 3 Italy's Finmeccanica
disappointed investors with its quarterly results presentation
on Thursday by failing to deliver any progress on the planned 1
billion euro-worth of asset sales that are vital to its
turnaround plan.
The defence and aerospace group, whose Chairman and CEO
Giuseppe Orsi is under investigation for alleged international
and domestic bribery, is suffering weaker defence electronics
sales and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian
markets, dragging quarterly core profit down 20 percent.
The probe is piling pressure on Orsi at a time when
Finmeccanica, Italy's second-biggest industrial group after
carmaker Fiat, is trying to draw a line under the
previous management with a plan designed to avoid seeing its
debt downgraded to junk.
"We are moving ahead with our disposal process. Due
diligence by potential partners is under way in regard to
businesses like energy and transportation," Chief Financial
Officer Alessandro Pansa told analysts at conference call on
first-quarter results.
Yet, Pansa skirted requests by analysts to go into some
details about the planned disposals, which include loss-making
train maker AnsaldoBreda and rail technology unit Ansaldo STS
.
Shares in Finmeccanica, which have lost 64 percent in the
last 12 month dragged by concerns linked to judicial
investigations, fell as much as 7 percent.
"Some speculative investors were hoping in something more
about asset disposals, especially about Ansaldo STS," RMJ fund
manger Alessandro Frigerio said. Other traders and analysts also
said the lack of progress on disposals was the main drag on the
share price.
The state controlled conglomerate needs to complete its
disposals plan by December.
MANAGEMENT CHANGE?
Orsi, liked by analysts for his transparent and frank
approach, has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the
corruption investigation, sparked by accusations from a former
disgruntled employee, himself under investigation.
He has received backing from Industry Minister Corrado
Passera. But speculation in the market and media of a possible
change at the top continues.
"It's right to make forecasts based on what company
executives say but you also need to take into account the fact
that (Prime Minister Mario) Monti could eventually change the
management team," said Frigerio, the RMJ money manager.
Italian business daily reported in April that Hitachi Rail
would wait until after the outcome of a Finmeccanica
shareholder meeting on May 16 to decide on a possible purchase
of stakes in Finmeccanica's rail units.
The Italian probe is looking into alleged kickbacks to
secure a 560 million euro Indian helicopter deal and possible
bribes to Italian politicians.
Finmeccanica's first-quarter adjusted EBITA fell to 173
million euros, while revenues declined 4.4 percent to 3.69
billion euros, roughly matching analysts' expectations.
In the first quarterly results coming after a heavy clean up
that led to a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros, the company
confirmed its 2012 targets, including for revenues and adjusted
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).
Troubles hit Finmeccanica last July, when it emerged that
long-standing chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini was being
investigated in a complex, separate probe alleging the group had
created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Andrew Callus)