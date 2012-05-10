UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
MILAN May 10 Italian defence and aerospace group Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had won a contract to provide C-27J Spartan aircraft to Australia for up to 800 million euros ($1.03 billion).
The first aicraft will be delivered in 2015, the group said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)
HONG KONG, June 9 Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies Holdings, a target of a recent short-seller attack, said on Friday China CITIC Bank Corp had agreed to provide credit and financing of at least 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for a two- year term.