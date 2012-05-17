MILAN May 17 An Italian union official said on
Thursday that Japanese group Hitachi had completed a
due diligence on Finmeccanica's train manufacturing
unit AnsaldoBreda and hopes a deal can be clinched by June.
"Given that Hitachi has done the due diligence, it's now
just a matter of setting a price. I hope a deal will be done by
June because it's important for Finmeccanica and Italy ... on a
50 percent stake," Giovanni Contento, national secretary at
Italian metalworkers union UILM, told Reuters.
Finmeccanica, Italy's No. 2 industrial group after car maker
Fiat, is planning to sell rail and energy assets for 1
billion euros this year to hang on to its investment-grade
credit rating following a 2.3 billion euro ($2.9 billion) net
loss in 2011.
Non-strategic assets include AnsaldoBreda, rail technology
unit Ansaldo STS and energy unit Ansaldo Energia.
"For the other assets (Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Energia) we
have the whole of 2012 to think things through calmly. And just
to be clear on Ansaldo Energia we are against a sale to Siemens
," Contento said.
Loss-making AnsaldoBreda and its unions reached a deal in
March over restructuring, which sees breakeven being reached in
2014 and cost savings for 280 million euros in three years, of
which 45 million euros this year.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)