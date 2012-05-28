MILAN May 28 Italian aerospace group Finmeccanica said on Monday it had won contracts worth about 220 million euros ($275 million)through its Ansaldo Energia, SELEX and Telespazio units.

In a statement it also said its DRS Technologies unit had signed a contract worth up to $134 million in the U.S. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)