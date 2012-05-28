WRAPUP 2-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
MILAN May 28 Italian aerospace group Finmeccanica said on Monday it had won contracts worth about 220 million euros ($275 million)through its Ansaldo Energia, SELEX and Telespazio units.
In a statement it also said its DRS Technologies unit had signed a contract worth up to $134 million in the U.S. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
DUBAI, June 8 The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.