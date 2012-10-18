MILAN Oct 18 Finmeccanica Chairman
and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has written a letter to Prime Minister
Mario Monti to request a meeting and appears ready to give up
one of his two posts, Il Sole 24 Ore and other newspapers said
on Thursday.
A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment.
Orsi, under pressure from an anti-corruption probe in Italy
over a 560 million euros ($735 million) Indian helicopter deal,
is facing calls by politicians to leave the helm of the defence
conglomerate, the country's second-biggest private group.
His lawyer said on Monday Orsi intended to stay, adding he
would quit only if the government, which owns around 30 percent
of Finmeccanica, told him to do so.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
