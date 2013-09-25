BRIEF-Echo Marketing receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 12, for system and method for bidding automatically based on bidding related history data in keyword advertisement, and bidding management server
ROME, Sept 25 The Italian government wants to see Finmeccanica units Ansaldo Energia, STS and Breda find domestic or international partners while the state-controlled defence technology group restructures, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.
"The refocusing process currently underway does not mean that the civil sector activities don't have a place within Finmeccanica," he told parliament.
"Naturally it will be necessary to clarify the core business of Finmeccanica and ensure partnerships, including international partnerships for Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda which will allow them to improve their market position," he said.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi)
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5.1 billion won