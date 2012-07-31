Emirates has no current plans to buy additional A380s -statement
DUBAI, June 7 Emirates has no plans at this time to purchase additional Airbus A380s, the airline told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.
MILAN, July 31 Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica posted a 4 percent rise in its adjusted core earnings in the first half, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.
The group's adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) in the period was 459 million euros, the source said, confirming a report in Il Sole 24 Ore.
The group's net debt at the end of June rose 11 percent to 4.66 billion euros compared to the same period last year, the source also said.
Finmeccanica declined to comment.
The shares were up 0.5 percent in early trade at 3 euros.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes)
DUBAI, June 7 Emirates has no plans at this time to purchase additional Airbus A380s, the airline told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 7 Ryanair has submitted an expression of interest to administrators trying to sell troubled airline Alitalia, but is interested in cooperating with the business rather than buying it, the Irish low-cost carrier said on Wednesday