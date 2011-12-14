ROME Dec 14 The chief executive of Italian defence group Finmeccanica's Selex Sistemi Integrati unit, Marina Grossi, has resigned, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement confirmed what an industry source earlier told Reuters. The board of Selex -- the systems and radar unit -- will meet on Thursday to discuss new management appointments, according to the statement.

Grossi is married to Finmeccanica's former chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, who stepped down two weeks ago in the wake of a long-running corruption probe. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby)