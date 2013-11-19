The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN AgustaWestland has not been contacted by India's defence ministry over the possible cancellation of a helicopter deal, the company's parent group, Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, said on Tuesday.

Three sources told Reuters on Tuesday India had decided to cancel a scandal-tainted 560 million euro deal to buy 12 helicopters for top politicians, prejudging the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between company executives and Indian officials.

"Referring to press reports related to the possible cancellation of the contract for the supply of 12 VVIP AW101 helicopters to India, Finmeccanica confirms that its subsidiary company, AgustaWestland, has received no such communication from India's ministry of defence," Finmeccanica said in a statement.

The company said representatives of AgustaWestland confirmed a meeting with the Indian defence ministry remained scheduled for Wednesday.

AgustaWestland denied allegations it had violated the pre-contract integrity pact.

