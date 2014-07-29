(Adds details, background)

MILAN, July 29 Italy's Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with prosecutors to settle legal proceedings over a scrapped helicopter contract between one of its units and India, adding this did not equal an acknowledgment of any wrongdoing.

The case dented Finmeccanica's reputation and put its helicopter unit AgustaWestland at risk of being blacklisted from India, one of the world's fastest-growing defence markets, whose government was also embarrassed by the scandal.

India cancelled the 560 million euro ($750.85 million) order with AgustaWestland for 12 top-end helicopters in January, citing a breach of integrity relating to alleged corruption.

Finmeccanica said prosecutors had discontinued investigations into the contract and AgustaWestland would apply to the court for a negligible fine to settle proceedings.

Finmeccanica, one of Italy's biggest private employers, said in the statement: "This decision is not in any way an admission of any wrongdoing or liability".

It said the decision was taken "in light of the reorganization underway within the Finmeccanica Group, to refocus energies on business and market opportunities globally."

India, where a number of defence deals have been hit by corruption allegations over the past two decades, took delivery of three of the helicopters before the deal stalled.

Former Finmeccanica chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi and former AgustaWestland chief executive Bruno Spagnolini have been sent to trial in the case on charges of international corruption and falsifying invoices they have repeatedly denied. A verdict is expected in October.

An Italian judge issued arrest warrants for a British consultant and an Indian lawyer accused of having a hand in the case earlier in July. Their lawyers both rejected the charges.

($1 = 0.7458 Euros)