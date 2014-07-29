(Adds details, background)
MILAN, July 29 Italy's Finmeccanica
said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with prosecutors to
settle legal proceedings over a scrapped helicopter contract
between one of its units and India, adding this did not equal an
acknowledgment of any wrongdoing.
The case dented Finmeccanica's reputation and put its
helicopter unit AgustaWestland at risk of being blacklisted from
India, one of the world's fastest-growing defence markets, whose
government was also embarrassed by the scandal.
India cancelled the 560 million euro ($750.85 million) order
with AgustaWestland for 12 top-end helicopters in January,
citing a breach of integrity relating to alleged corruption.
Finmeccanica said prosecutors had discontinued
investigations into the contract and AgustaWestland would apply
to the court for a negligible fine to settle proceedings.
Finmeccanica, one of Italy's biggest private employers, said
in the statement: "This decision is not in any way an admission
of any wrongdoing or liability".
It said the decision was taken "in light of the
reorganization underway within the Finmeccanica Group, to
refocus energies on business and market opportunities globally."
India, where a number of defence deals have been hit by
corruption allegations over the past two decades, took delivery
of three of the helicopters before the deal stalled.
Former Finmeccanica chairman and chief executive Giuseppe
Orsi and former AgustaWestland chief executive Bruno Spagnolini
have been sent to trial in the case on charges of international
corruption and falsifying invoices they have repeatedly denied.
A verdict is expected in October.
An Italian judge issued arrest warrants for a British
consultant and an Indian lawyer accused of having a hand in the
case earlier in July. Their lawyers both rejected the charges.
