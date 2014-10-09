BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy Oct 9 An Italian court sentenced former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to two years in jail for falsifying invoices in a corruption case linked to an Indian helicopter deal, but cleared him of corruption charges.

The trial revolves around a 560-million euro contract awarded to Finmeccanica's helicopter unit AgustaWestland in 2010 to supply 12 helicopters to the Indian government.

The scandal has embarassed the Indian government and tarnished Finmeccanica's reputation at a time when the Italian aersopace and defence group is carrying out a tough restructuring. The new Indian government has banned Finmeccanica from future contracts.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Danilo Masoni)