By Emilio Parodi
BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy, Oct 9 An Italian court
sentenced former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO
Giuseppe Orsi to two years in jail for falsifying invoices in a
corruption case linked to an Indian deal, but cleared him of
more serious corruption charges.
The trial revolved around a 560 million euro ($715 million)
contract awarded to Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland business in
2010 to supply 12 helicopters to the Indian government.
Public prosecutor Eugenio Fusco had accused Orsi and former
AgustaWestland head Bruno Spagnolini of paying tens of millions
of euros to Indian officials including a former air force head
through intermediaries and falsifying invoices to win the
high-profile contract.
Spagnolini was also sentenced on Thursday to two years in
jail on the false invoice charges, but acquitted of the
corruption accusations.
"It's the end of a nightmare," Orsi told reporters after the
court near Milan passed sentence at the end of a trial lasting
more than a year. "We've always known that there hasn't been any
corruption."
New Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti also welcomed the end of
the case, calling it a positive development for Italian business
and the company itself which is seeking to restore ties with
India, one of the world's fastest growing defence markets.
"This removes a shadow that has caused us so much
suffering," Moretti said.
The scandal has embarrassed New Delhi and tarnished
Finmeccanica's reputation at a time when the Italian aerospace
and defence group is carrying out a tough restructuring.
India in August banned the state-controlled Italian company
from future contracts, according to a defence ministry source,
after terminating the helicopter agreement in January 2013 with
only three aircraft delivered.
RESETTING RELATIONS
A Finmeccanica spokesman in New Delhi said the company was
open to all options to reset relations with India including
paying a fine. He said CEO Moretti had asked for a meeting with
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the case following the
verdict in Italy.
India is pushing ahead with a separate investigation into
the scrapped contract with the Italian company.
The country's top crime-fighting agency said earlier this
year the probe was "at an advanced stage" and developments in
Italy did not affect the Indian investigation.
In August, the Italian prosecutor dropped a corruption case
against Finmeccanica and agreed a 7.5 million euro settlement
with AgustaWestland.
The sentence against Orsi and Spagnolini is suspended. In
any case the two Italian executives, who have repeatedly denied
any wrongdoing, will not serve any jail term until the appeal
process is completed.
Judge Luisa Bovitutti said the conviction concerned invoices
dating back to 2009 and 2010 and the acquittal on corruption
charges was made because "there was no case to answer".
The prosecutor said he would decide on whether to appeal
once the details of the ruling are released. He had requested a
six-year jail term for 68-year-old Orsi, who ran AgustaWestland
before taking the top job at Finmeccanica in 2011, and a
five-year sentence for Spagnolini, 63.
(1 US dollar = 0.7828 euro)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni, additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes
in New Delhi; editing by Keith Weir)