The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN Italian defence company Finmeccanica will move quickly to assuage Indian concerns over bribery allegations surrounding a 560 million euro helicopter deal, an Indian official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Senior management at the state-owned group met an Indian delegation on Thursday over allegations of corruption connected with their government's purchase of a dozen helicopters.

"A very positive meeting for our side. The company has assured us it will provide all the papers to satisfy our concerns about the allegations... in the shortest possible time," the official told Reuters.

The official said the delegation would attend other meetings with Italian officials on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes)