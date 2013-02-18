NEW DELHI Feb 18 India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh said on Monday the government had nothing to hide
in a $750 million deal for AgustaWestland helicopters that has
been suspended by the Defence Ministry over allegations of
kickbacks.
The ministry has asked AgustaWestland, owned by Italy's
Finmeccanica, to show by Friday that no bribes were paid in the
deal and says it is ready to cancel the purchase outright. The
helicopter company says it will comply with the request.
India has already received three of the 12 luxury aircraft
it bought to transport political leaders, including the prime
minister.
In his first comments on the affair since Italian police
arrested Finmeccanica head Giuseppe Orsi last week,
Singh said the government wanted to debate the issue in
parliament, which begins a new session on Wednesday.
"Parliament is the appropriate forum to discuss all issues
raised by the opposition. We are ready for any discussion,"
Singh told reporters. "We have nothing to hide."
The furore over the helicopter deal follows a string of
graft cases that have buffeted Singh's government, which is
nearing the end of a second five-year term and faces elections
due in early 2014. The opposition is expected to raise the issue
once parliament opens.
A Defence Ministry official said the decision to send a show
cause notice to Finmeccanica, the first step toward scrapping
the deal, was taken partly to fend off expected political
pressure in parliament.
Finmeccanica could be blacklisted for several years in India
if the government scraps the deal. Defence analysts IHS Jane's
say this would put at risk some $12 billion in defence contracts
being chased by Italy's second biggest employer.
SEARCH FOR EVIDENCE
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which began
an investigation of the deal after Orsi's arrest, is due to send
an investigator and a judicial officer to Rome this week along
with Arun Kumar Bal, a senior official overlooking acquisitions
at the Defence Ministry. The team is due to meet Italian
prosecutors, the CBI said.
The team's goal is "to gather as much evidence as possible
relating to the allegations of corruption", said ministry
spokesman Sitanshu Kar.
Italian police allege Orsi employed three middlemen who
channelled millions of dollars in bribes to Indian officials,
including to former air force chief S.P. Tyagi, in order to
manipulate the tender in a way that favoured the Italian
helicopters. Orsi says the allegations are untrue.
Officials from the prime minister's office during this
government and a previous administration took part in a decision
to change the maximum altitude the helicopters could fly, a
change that helped AgustaWestland enter the contest. Officials
involved have defended the change and deny corruption.
Tyagi has denied all wrongdoing, as has his cousin, Sanjeev
Tyagi, who Italian police say set up meetings between the
company and the air chief.
Sanjeev Tyagi says the accusations, made to police by a
former business associate, Guido Haschke, are untrue.
Haschke was arrested in October but later released.
Information from his interrogation, along with conversations
recorded using phone taps and bugs form a large part of the
police case against Orsi, who resigned as chief executive of
Finmeccanica on Friday.
Police found a cache of documents pertaining to the
investigation under a bed in the house of Haschke's mother after
overhearing a conversation in which he said he had hidden some
papers in the house.
