* Finmeccanica says never broke Indian law
* India delegation in Italy declines to comment on plans
* India has not sent formal request for judicial cooperation
(Adds details of Indian delegation visit, background)
By Lisa Jucca and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 19 Italian defence company
Finmeccanica, at the centre of a probe into alleged
bribery to win an Indian helicopter tender, said on Tuesday it
was ready to cooperate with Indian authorities to clarify the
matter.
India's defence ministry has threatened Finmeccanica unit
AgustaWestland with cancellation of a 560 million euro ($750
million) deal for 12 helicopters unless it can give assurances
that no bribes were paid in the deal.
The case, which escalated last week with the arrest of then
Finmeccanica head Giuseppe Orsi, is putting pressure on Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose government has been
buffeted by a string of graft cases. It has also become a
political issue in Italy, which goes to the polls on Feb. 24-25.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian defence group said it
had never broken Indian law in the 40 years it had been
operating in this strategic market, adding it was confident
AgustaWestland would be able to show it had acted lawfully.
"Finmeccanica is confident AgustaWestland will demonstrate
it has fully complied with Indian law," the group, which has
named Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Pansa as its new CEO,
said.
The state-controlled group said it was "ready to cooperate
with Indian authorities in order to clarify the matter."
It said cooperation would follow "international procedures
applicable to an investigation of this kind."
India has sent a high-ranking delegation of officials to
Italy to gather evidence on the bribery case. The officials were
in Milan on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
The four-man delegation is led by Indian Ministry of Defense
Joint Secretary Shri Arun Kumar Bal and Central Bureau of
Investigation (CBI) official Mahipal Yadav. It also includes a
legal officer from the Ministry of External Affairs, an official
at India's Rome embassy said.
India's CBI begun its own probe after Orsi's arrest.
Members of the delegation, who met at India's consulate in
downtown Milan, declined to answer questions about their plans
and meetings in Italy as they left the building early in the
afternoon.
A judicial source told Reuters the Indian team had asked to
meet Eugenio Fusco, the prosecutor in charge of the probe, but
was refused access.
A spokesman for the Italian justice ministry said India had
not yet sent a formal request for judicial cooperation, a step
that is essential for this kind of international collaboration.
Meanwhile in India, Singh said his government had sought
Britain's full assistance in investigating the allegations
involving Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland.
Singh was speaking alongside British Prime Minister David
Cameron, who is on a three-day visit to India.
"I also conveyed to the Prime Minister our very serious
concerns regarding allegations about unethical means used in
securing the 2010 contract of the AgustaWestland helicopters,"
Singh said.
"I have sought full assistance from the UK in this case.
Prime Minister David Cameron has assured me of the cooperation
of his government in the investigation."
$1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Writing by Lisa Jucca, additional reporting by Emilio Parodi
in Milan and Roberto Landucci in Rome; Editing by Anthony
Barker)