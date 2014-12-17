TOKYO Dec 17 A senior Hitachi Ltd
executive confirmed the company has bid for Italian conglomerate
Finmeccanica's train-making and rail signal assets.
Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making, train-making unit
AnsaldoBreda along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling
company Ansdaldo STS and said last month that Hitachi
had made an offer.
Hitachi has bid for both businesses as a package, Chief
Operating Officer Toshiaki Higashihara told reporters on
Wednesday.
He declined to comment on details such as price although the
Nikkei business daily previously reported that the offer was
likely worth around around $1.7 billion.
Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from
the Chinese group Insigma for AnsaldoBreda.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)