MILAN Dec 16 Italian aerospace and defence
group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an
offer from the Chinese group Insigma for its train-making unit
AnsaldoBreda.
Earlier on Tuesday sources said a group led by China's
Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda.
Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making AnsaldoBreda unit
along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company
Ansdaldo STS.
Last month state-controlled Finmeccanica said it had
received an offer for AnsaldoBreda from Japan's Hitachi
.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)