MILAN Dec 16 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

Earlier on Tuesday sources said a group led by China's Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda.

Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making AnsaldoBreda unit along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company Ansdaldo STS.

Last month state-controlled Finmeccanica said it had received an offer for AnsaldoBreda from Japan's Hitachi .

