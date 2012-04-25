ROME, April 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti declined to comment on Wednesday when asked whether the top management of defence group Finmeccanica should quit following a corruption probe that is engulfing chief executive and chairman Giuseppe Orsi.

Italian prosecutors are investigating Orsi as part of a probe for alleged international corruption, slush funds and money-laundering at the group, in which the Italian state has a 32 percent stake.

Asked by a Reuters reporter whether Finmeccanica's top executives should resign, Monti declined to answer the question.

The investigation of Orsi comes four months after he took over from former chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, who resigned following a separate corruption probe.

Orsi has denied any wrongdoing.

